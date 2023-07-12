LiveU To Focus On Live Video Workflows, Collaborations At IBC 2023

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU will show its latest IP video solutions and integrations with other tech providers, including solutions that encompass 5G, the cloud and AI, during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the Amsterdam RAI.

The company will feature its latest live video workflows and collaborations in contribution, production and distribution for sports, news and other live productions and will focus on how the LiveU EcoSystem brings greater efficiencies across workflows while reducing time to air, LiveU said.

The offerings include flexible remote and on-site production solutions that leverage IP bonding and cloud workflows to remove the hurdles associated with traditional production and to replace those workflows with easy-to-use, high-quality and affordable solutions. All LiveU IP-video solutions are built on the LiveU Reliable Transport protocol (LRT), it said.

At the core of the LiveU EcoSystem are openness and interoperability, which the company will highlight during IBC 2023.

Specifics include:

LiveU Studio, a cloud IP live video production service that natively supports LRT. The scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering makes it fast and simple to create and distribute content across a myriad of digital channels.

LiveU Ingest, a cloud solution for ingest offering automatic recording and story metadata tagging for live video. Accelerating time to air, LiveU Ingest speeds up converting assets into digital media and increases production efficiency.

LiveU Matrix, a next-generation IP cloud video distribution service. The global private video distribution system can advance content monetization and provide instant access to creative possibilities.

LiveU field units, supporting dynamic content acquisition. The company will show its LU800 with up to four 1080p60 frame-synced feeds or one 4Kp60 feed from a single unit; the compact and portable LU300S HD/4K; and the Solo PRO offering one-touch wireless streaming.

See LiveU at IBC 2023 Stand 7.B19.