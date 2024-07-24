LiveU Reports Vital Role in Covering UK Election

Broadcasters and news agencies from 40 countries used LiveU IP-video gear to provide real-time, round-the-clock coverage of the recent UK election. The company's field units, cloud production and distribution solutions enabled reporting from hundreds of polling stations and other locations across the country. LiveU's solutions were instrumental in covering key election spots, with the broadcasters prioritizing high-profile constituencies with the most impactful election counts, the company said.

Nearly 900 LiveU field encoders (including the multi-cam LU800 and compact LU300S) were deployed by over 180 LiveU customers over the 48-hour period (July 3-5) complemented by the LU-Smart smartphone app. Around 18,000 live sessions were recorded, totaling over 5,000 hours, with over 10.5 TB of live transmissions.

LiveU says its cloud-native IP-video distribution platform, LiveU Matrix, was the backbone of pooled political content, such as around the party leaders, allowing broadcasters to securely share key moments with each other in real-time, reducing production costs. Over 400 distribution channels were used. LiveU's cloud-native video production solution, LiveU Studio, expanded the reach of interviews, speeches, and aftermath coverage across digital channels as part of a seamless production workflow, the company said.

"It was a privilege to support our customers and election coverage at this scale," said Matt Stringer, Sales Director at LiveU. "Our entire EcoSystem was in use, from field units to cloud services, ensuring that every aspect of the election was captured and broadcast in real-time both on linear and digital platforms. LiveU was used to capture all the key moments, including important election count locations and leader speeches. Our support teams had our customers backs, knowing that we had local support and 24/7 provided reassurances to our customers in the field."