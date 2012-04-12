LiveU Introduces LU70 Mobile Uplink Unit

LAS VEGAS: LiveU, the backpack uplink maker, is rolling out its latest model at the NAB Show next week. The new LU70 will feature “One-Touch-Live,” or OTL mode, for automatic adjustment of video resolutions; point-to-multipoint distribution; up to 10 Mbps throughput and an “instant” Wi-Fi access point, according to LiveU. The LU70 will also support LiveU's forthcoming H.264 implementation.



The LU70 supports up to 14 cellular links simultaneously and can automatically swap between internal and external antennas as needed, according to the network conditions. At NAB, LiveU will exhibit a mobile newsgathering vehicle with a roof-mounted antenna in conjunction with Washington D.C.’s WUSA TV station.