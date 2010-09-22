LiveU HD60 HD backpack newsgathering solution conquers cellular dead zones

LiveU showcased its new LiveU HD60 HD backpack newsgathering solution at IBC2010.

The next-generation LiveU cellular-based video uplink supports 1080i HD video resolution and advanced RF technology for resilient transmission even in poor cellular reception areas or crowded events.

The LiveU HD60 offers low latency of one to two seconds; worldwide roaming; up to 14 different simultaneous uplink connections; support of Anton-Bauer and IDX batteries; field control via touch-screen user interface; and remote control from anywhere over the Web, including via smart phones.