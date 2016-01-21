LiveU Expands Support for Super Bowl 50 Coverage

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Super Bowl 50 is expected to be one of the biggest events in recent memory, and to help cover all the goings on in Santa Clara, Calif., LiveU, the IP-based live video service provider, has announced it will once again provide expanded support in the build up to the big game.

Part of that support will include a dedicated Wi-Fi at Super Bowl City, presented by Verizon at the Moscone Center and the Embarcadero in San Francisco. LiveU will also provide on-site support from LiveU engineers at Super Bowl City, the Embarcadero, and Levi Stadium; this will include on-site maintenance and spare equipment as needed.

Super Bowl 50 will take place on Feb. 7 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. LiveU also provided support during last year’s Super Bowl.