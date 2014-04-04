LiveU DataBridge Streamlines ENG in the Field

LiveU, a provider of portable live video acquisition, contribution and management solutions, is presenting its new LiveU DataBridge at the NAB Show (booth #SU8513), which lets reporters edit their content onsite, send back their story to the editorial desk faster and facilitate multiple Internet applications as part of a seamless workflow in the field.





With the LiveU DataBridge, LiveU has developed a standalone product for data transfer and Internet usage. For both configurations, LiveU's DataBridge provides aggregated bandwidth for uploading and downloading data.



The first configuration will be demonstrated at NAB 2014 as part of LiveU's new LU500 uplink unit. The "Data" mode operates seamlessly alongside "Live Transmission" and "Store & Forward" via LiveU's LU500 transmitter GUI. This enables users to download content from the cloud, add other material and then transfer the final edited file back with a simple touch of a button via a fast and reliable uplink. It also enables general Wi-Fi web access for other devices.



"This new development comes directly from the field; we've listened to our customers, and developed what they need to make their job easier and more productive," said Samuel Wasserman, CEO of LiveU. "By integrating this new data functionality into our product line, we've enabled reporters to create faster and more comprehensive reports. This dramatically cuts down the time needed to file reports, ensuring greater efficiency within news organizations and improving workflow. It adds yet another significant capability to our existing live transmission, and store and forward offerings."



Weighing only 2.2lbs (1kg), the smaller, lighter LU500 IP-based transmitter includes six-eight internal bonded connections. It includes LiveU's proprietary antenna modules for greater resiliency and is powered by LiveU's new multi-processor video encoding engine. Available in backpack or camera-mount configurations, the LU500 is integrated with the LiveU Central browser-based management system for easy control and geo-tracking of all LiveU systems, feeds, and apps from anywhere.╩



LiveU will also be showing a new mobile newsgathering truck in the Outdoor Exhibit area, booth #OE825.