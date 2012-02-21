Litepanels Ships its Croma LED Lighting Fixture



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Litepanels, a producer of broadcast, photography and video lighting systems, is now shipping its Croma on-camera LED lighting fixture, capable of generating variable color temperature illumination.



The Croma fixture provides soft light with the addition of variable color temperature output ranging from daylight (5600 Kelvin) to tungsten (3200 Kelvin), Litepanels says. It is a versatile solution for run-and-gun news shooters, event videographers or still photographers who move rapidly from one light environment to the next, with no time to change lighting equipment or add gels. Delivering powerful performance in a small package, this self-contained light can be on any set or location, wherever an extra kick or soft fill is needed, the company says.



Croma provides infinite control of both color temperature and lighting intensity via two ergonomic on-fixture dials, with one enabling the user to dim from 100 percent to zero with no noticeable color shift, Litepanels says.



The Croma draws just nine watts and provides the equivalent luminance output of traditional fixtures providing from 40 watts to 90 watts. To power the fixture, the user can choose from among six AA batteries that can provide from 90 minutes to six hours of power, depending on the battery type, or an optional AC adapter.



Compact, the Croma weighs just 12 ounces (.4 kilograms) and measures 6 inches x 4 inches x 2 inches (54 millimeters H x 36millimeters W x 102millimeters).



-- Government Video



