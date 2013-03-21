Litepanels Donates Lights to Upstate SUNY

VAN NUYS, CALIF. and PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The students of the Communications Studies program at Plattsburgh State University of New York in Plattsburgh, N.Y. recently unpacked new Litepanels LED lighting for their upgraded production studio. The lighting, which included the Sola 6 focusable Fresnels and 1x1 panel lights, were donated to the university by Litepanels.



SUNY’s Communications Department has close to 400 students, nine full-time faculty members, and one television studio manager. The main focus is to give professional training to students entering the broadcasting, radio, and increasingly important, web-based multi-media companies. The addition of the Litepanels LED lighting will help students learn news and entertainment production. The studio broadcasts four hours a day, seven days a week during the semesters, to surrounding communities via Channel 17 on the local Charter Cable. It is also used to record and broadcast news shows, sports and game shows.



