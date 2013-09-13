Litepanels and Anton/Bauer Release LED Field Light Pack

VAN NUYS, CALIF. —Litepanels has introduced the Hilio/HC Field Lighting Package, which is designed to provide the Hilio’s high output daylight balanced illumination with a portable DC power system from Anton/Bauer.



Litepanels Hilio is a small-footprint LED fixture capable of emitting daylight-balanced illumination over a 20 to 25-foot distance without requiring a ballast. It offers the advantages of an HMI lighting fixture, utilizing only a fraction of the power. Litepanels says the Hilio generates almost no heat, and may be dimmed manually or via DMX with no noticeable change in color temperature.



This portable lighting package also includes Anton/Bauer portable power solutions. When DC power is needed, the Anton/Bauer QRC-Hilio Gold Mount battery adapter plate enables two batteries to be snapped onto the back of the Hilio fixture. The integrated hot swap feature provides uninterrupted lighting.



It also includes two Dionic HC batteries, and the Li-Ion batteries have no travel restrictions. Dionic HCs are capable of delivering up to 10 amps of continuous draw. A pair of 91 Watt-hour Dionic HCs can operate the 115-Watt Hilio at full output continuously for nearly two hours.



To recharge the Dionic HC batteries, the Hilio/HC Field lighting package includes Anton/Bauer’s lightweight and compact Twin charger, which offers the same charge termination techniques of all Anton/Bauer InterActive Chargers and also has high impact composite housing.



The package is being kicked off with special pricing through authorized dealers.