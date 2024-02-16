Lise Heidal Takes Reins of NEP Europe As Part Of Senior Executive Moves

OSLO, Norway—NEP Group has appointed Lise Heidal as president, NEP Europe for NEP Broadcast Services, effective April 1, and named Christer Pålsson as chief commercial officer for Europe, the company said today.

With more than 25 years of experience in media, telecom and consulting, Heidal will be responsible for strategy, setting priorities and identifying areas of focus as she leads the planning of the company’s broadcast services businesses for nine countries in Northern, Central and Southern Europe as well as the U.K. and Ireland, it said.

Most recently Heidal served 2.5 years as vice president of production at TV 2, the largest commercial broadcaster in Norway. Prior to that, she was managing director of NEP Norway and led several global NEP growth initiatives from 2010 to 2021, the company said.

Pålsson, who will report to Heidal, will be responsible for all commercial and sales activities across the region and work closely with NEP’s global sales team to align strategy and execution, including for major events worldwide. Before joining NEP, Pålsson was head of international sales for Mediatec Broadcasting, which became part of NEP in 2015, it said.

Jose (Tex) Teixeira (Image credit: NEP Europe)

Jose (Tex) Teixeira will join NEP April 4, initially as president for NEP Nordics, Central & Southern Europe. Teixeira has more than 30 years of sports broadcast experience, delivering live productions in Africa and New Zealand. Most recently he served as chief content officer for SuperSport and as its interim CEO in 2023.

Arjan van Westerloo and Steve Jenkins will continue in their current roles as president, NEP The Netherlands, and president, NEP U.K. & Ireland, respectively.

“Combining our UK and European businesses under a single, dynamic and experienced leadership team is an exciting step forward. Having such a powerful group in place enables us to achieve our vision to be the leading global media services provider in live sports and entertainment,” said Mike Werteen, global president of NEP Broadcast Services.

“Under Lise’s direction, supported by the foundations that all European and U.K. team members have put into place, I’m confident we will be able to harness all of the talent, synergies, sales and employee career opportunities across these important markets.”