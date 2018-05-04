Lisa Johnston Named Content Director Of TWICE

Lisa Johnston was named content director of TWICE, the leading source of consumer technology business news and problem-solving insights, TWICE owner NewBay announced. NewBay was recently acquired by Future plc.

Johnston first joined TWICE as a copy editor in 2004. She excelled and subsequently progressed through positions of increasing impact — associate editor, senior editor, digital editor — shaping the transformation of the brand for the digital age. Her digital audience engagement skills were tapped to create, package, promote and socially amplify multimedia content for other NewBay brands, while also continuing to play an editorial leadership role in producing the TWICE website, email newsletters, social content, magazine and the Consumer Technology Association’s CES Daily.

Over these years, Johnston’s research and reporting have provided compelling, timely and insightful coverage of the consumer technology retail channel, new and evolving products, industry influencers, innovations, professional development and CTA events, most especially including CES.

“Consumer technology is an essential marketplace for NewBay and Future, where we embrace the continuous innovation and change driving growth of the industry,” said Joe Territo, chief content officer, NewBay. “We’re very fortunate to have Lisa leading TWICE at this critical moment in the evolution of the brand and the business of consumer technology.”

Johnston is taking on a role previously held by John Laposky, longtime editorial cornerstone of TWICE, who died on April 11, 2018, due to a sudden illness.

“Being named content director of TWICE is a tremendous honor, and I am committed to carrying on the outstanding legacy that John created,” said Johnston, who will continue working in close partnership with veteran journalist Alan Wolf, senior content producer, TWICE. “I’m excited to be leading TWICE as we tap into new reach potential and capabilities unlocked by our integration with Future, to continue providing our audience vital information about this dynamic global industry.”

