Linear Acoustic relocates to larger space

Things are looking up at Linear Acoustic. Despite the weak economy, the Lancaster, PA-based provider of television audio control and measurement products said it has posted steadily increasing revenues over the last few years. In September, the Central Penn Business Journal named Linear Acoustic as one of the “Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies” in Central Pennsylvania.

As part of a 10th-anniversary milestone, the company has relocated and moved its headquarters to a larger facility at 108 Foxshire Drive, just a few miles north of its former location in Lancaster. The company has also added two new field application engineers for the East Coast of the United States and for Latin America.

To help broadcasters make the transition to digital transmission, Linear Acoustic has added two field application engineers to its staff. Ken Tankel will be based near the new headquarters and provide management and support to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada. Gilbert Felix, based out of Los Angeles, will take on the same responsibilities for the Latin American territories.