Linear Acoustic Celebrates 10th Anniversary With IBC New Products Showing

AMSTERDAM--Linear Acoustic is continuing its 10th anniversary celebration with the introduction of several new products. Among these are two additions to the AERO product range—the AERO.lite and the AERO.1000. The former is a cost-effective two –channel processor for stereo broadcasts that fits in a 1RU space and uses adaptive look-ahead circuitry to provide pre-established loudness and dynamic range control on transmitted audio. The other new AERO offering is an expandable audio/loudness platform. The AERO .1000 provides as many as eight 5.1+2+2 AEROMAX audio engines, eight Dolby encoders and decoders, Nielsen Watermarking encoding, and more in a 1RU package.

Linear Acoustic also plans to unveil a new professional audio codec, the LA-5280, which is a Dolby "DP" series standalone product providing reference encoders and decoders along with metadata and monitoring functionalities, loudness metering, and more.

Linear Acoustic will be at stand 8.D29.