Linear Acoustic Announces AERO.100 DTV Audio Processor

LANCASTER, PENN.—Linear Acoustic has added the Aero.100 DTV audio processor.



AERO.100 includes Aeromax loudness control and upmixing/downmixing via Upmax II. Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding are standard along with Dolby Digital (AC-3) encoding. A non-coding version is optionally available, as is Nielsen watermark encoding.



Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics is a patented hybrid of single-ended and metadata loudness control and comes standard. ID allows the content itself to determine the amount of processing needed and provides an infinitely and automatically adjustable balance between permanent and reversible control. Compliant, high-quality content is preserved, while unknown content is adjusted accordingly.



A new, selectable Advanced ITU Limiter enables compliance with more stringent ITU/EBU regulations where necessary.



Up to 10 channels encoded or baseband audio are supported in a 5.1+2+2 (Local/EAS) configuration via 3GHz HD/SD-SDI I/O with included video delay or by 8 channels of AES I/O with reference input. ITU-R BS.1770-3 meters simplify loudness monitoring for each program while a built-in http server provides access to logging data.



A comprehensive TCP/IP remote control is included, giving users the ability to set up, adjust, and display all AERO.100 parameters including loudness metering, Dolby Digital (AC-3) statistics, and even return audio (network speed permitting). The software can connect to multiple AERO.100 units simultaneously, a major convenience for anyone who oversees multiple stations in different locations.



