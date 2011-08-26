Linear Acoustic and Cobalt form partnership

Cobalt Digital, manufacturer of 3G/HD/SD conversion gear, and Linear Acoustic, a leader in television audio control, have partnered to deliver the world's first non-destructive transport stream loudness measurement and management solution. This technology will provide cost-effective, multichannel loudness management within the openGear frame and via stand-alone products.

"The technology partnership between Linear Acoustic and Cobalt Digital is resulting in a true end-to-end solution for loudness measurement and control in the transport stream domain (MPEG over IP – MPEG over ASI). Uniquely, the patent-pending technologies enable control of audio loudness to be accomplished in a completely non-destructive and selectively reversible manner," explained Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic and Kevin Moore, Cobalt Digital's VP of engineering. "Unlike any other system or technology available today, loudness is controlled both within and between programs and interstitials, and the original content is preserved."

Demonstrations of the groundbreaking technology will be conducted at IBC on the Cobalt stand (8.A94) and the Linear Acoustic stand (8.D29).