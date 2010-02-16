Lincoln Center adds Digital Rapids encoding system

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has chosen Digital Rapids' StreamZHD HD media encoding system to enable new live HD streaming capabilities from Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

StreamZHD is part of a complete HD production environment at Alice Tully Hall, which also features four robotic HD cameras linked over fiber to servers, routers and switchers in the facility's data center. The StreamZHD system encodes content in real time for external distribution as live streams or on-demand files.

Lincoln Center's live-streaming capabilities recently supported the concurrent worldwide debut performances of "The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later," the epilogue to the acclaimed Tectonic Theater Project play. On-stage pre-show and post-performance events were streamed through StreamZHD to audiences in more than 150 theaters worldwide.