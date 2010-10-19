LIN Stations Grab SpotMixer In-House Ad Service



PROVIDENCE, R.I.: LIN Media has signed on with SpotMixer.TV 2.0, which bills itself as "an easy-to-use online video creation solution" designedto produce spots for potential advertisers. LIN tested the service at a handfulof stations, including WPRI Providence, and will roll it out group-wide in thecoming weeks.



"LIN Media understands the impact of spec creative.With SpotMixer, this capability is now directly in the hands of our salesteams," says LIN Executive VP Scott Blumenthal. "They're nowarmed with professional creative that starts a strategic discussion about howLIN Media meets the needs of new-to-TV customers. The return LIN saw in itstest phase justified rolling it out in all markets." LIN owns 32 stations in 17 markets.



SpotMixer.TV 2.0 has former LIN President/CEO Gary Chapmanon board in an advisory role.



SpotMixer's online products work for both broadcastand cable. They serve a similar function as the CBS Television Stations' "Print to Motion" campaign, which hatched at WCBS New York. Theconcept behind both is to internally produce a professional-quality spot for awould-be advertiser, then get the client on board after showing them what theirspot would look like. SpotMixer says stations testing the product saw a 40%increase in close rates.



"It allows the client to visualize what the spot lookslike," says SpotMixer CEO John Love.



SpotMixer execs say the Redwood City, Calif.-based firm isin talks with other groups, including Meredith, Raycom, Nexstar and NBC LocalMedia, about plugging in the program. Stations pay a monthly license fee forSpotMixer, and split revenue for the advertisers that come on board due to theproduct.



The timing may be right for SpotMixer, as stations have beenputting extra focus on generating new business-often the mom-and-pops whotraditionally advertise in the Yellow Pages and newspapers-since theeconomy hit tough times in recent years.



"The initial results demonstrate that the LIN Mediateams are not only closing new TV business," says Love, "but alsoupselling existing customers and selling additionalonline media." -- Broadcasting & Cable



