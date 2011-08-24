LIN Media names Brett Jenkins VP CTO

LIN Media last week announced that Brett Jenkins has been appointed to VP chief technology officer, a new management position established to advance the company’s information technology (IT) strategies and opportunities for business development.

Jenkins will advise the company on new technologies, trends and best practices for integration; develop new business models across all areas of technology, including broadcast, Internet and mobile; and maximize the growth and efficiency of all broadcast and digital operations. He will oversee the company’s IT and engineering functions and report directly to Vincent Sadusky, president and CEO. Jenkins most recently was VP of technology for ION Media Networks.