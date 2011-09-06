LightSquared Signs Two More Wholesale Customers
RESTON, VA. and HOUSTON: LightSquared has signed on two more wholesale customers. The startup, which intends to launch the nation’s first wholesale-only integrated 4G-LTE wireless broadband and satellite network, said the two sign-ups bring its total to 13.
Advanta Technologies, a Texas-based provider of voice, video and data solutions for enterprise customers, entered into a multi-year wholesale agreement with LigthSquared.
Simplexity MVNO Services, located in Reston as is LightSquared, is a a wholly owned subsidiary of wireless solutions provider Simplexity. MVNO Services also entered into a multi-year wholesale agreement with LightSquared. Simplexity MVNO Services is a fully integrated Mobile Virtual Network Enabler which provides end-to-end and customized solutions for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).
Under this agreement, Simplexity MVNO Services will become a wholesale customer on LightSquared’s 4G-LTE network and will provide voice and high-speed mobile data services that are private branded for its partners that include retailers, e-tailers, OEMs, marketing organizations and affinity groups, as well as other organizations seeking to provide customized wireless solutions to their customers.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox