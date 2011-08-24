LightSquared Signs InterGlobe as a Wholesale Customer
RESTON, VA. and STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.: LightSquared has signed another wholesale customer, InterGlobe Communications, a business integrated service provider primarily serving the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania region. The two entered into a multi-year wholesale agreement.
Under terms, InterGlobe, a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) with nearly 20 years of experience, will become a wholesale customer on LightSquared’s 4G-LTE network. InterGlobe will add high-speed mobile data and satellite services to its range of business communications solutions that include VoIP, high-speed Internet, video teleconferencing and IP telephony services offered to its growing number of business clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
LightSquared now has around 10 wholesale deals in place even as it awaits federal approval to launch.
