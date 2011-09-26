LightSquared Signs AirTouch Communications

RESTON, VA. and NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.; LightSquared today said it signed a wholesale agreement with its first device maker, AirTouch Communications. AirTouch, formerly named “Waxess Holdings,” signed up to offer LightSquared’s planned 4G wireless service under its own brand.



Consumers and businesses buying AirTouch products will be able to sign up for AirTouch wireless connectivity for those devices. AirTouch will also offer its devices through LightSquared’s other wholesale partners, the pair said. LightSquared has 15 companies signed up to retail its 4G broadband service, which has not yet passed regulator muster.

