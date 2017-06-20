Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Names ‘Giants’ of Industry

NEW YORK—Jeff Zucker of CNN and Andrea Mitchell of NBC News are just two of the names being recognized by the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation as Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts. The two will be added to the organization honor roll, along with the rest of this year’s Giants, during the Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Luncheon on Sept. 27.

Joining Zucker and Mitchell in this year’s group of Giants will be Gary Chapman, Lin Television; Michael Fiorile, Dispatch Broadcast Group; Barbara Eden, “I Dream of Jeannie”; Bill Koenigsberg, Horizon Media; Jeff Fager, “60 Minutes”; and Joe and David Field, Entercom. These individuals are being recognized for their contributions to the broadcast industry. They join more than 200 previous honorees; a full list can be seen here.

The luncheon will be produced by the International Radio and Television Society Foundation at Gotham Hall in New York City. Bill Whitaker of “60 Minutes” is set to serve as emcee. Tables, tickets and congratulatory ads are available here.