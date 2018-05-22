LG Trotting Out Its Rollable OLED Display To The Industry This Week
LOS ANGELES—LG Display is bringing its rollable OLED display to the trade this week.
The 77-inch flexible and transparent display, first unveiled by the company last year, features a 3840 by 2160 Ultra HD resolution and 40 percent transparency. It can be rolled up to a radius of 80mm, according to the company, without affecting functionality.
LG is showcasing the technology at the 2018 Society for Information Display (SID) conference in Los Angeles this week.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox