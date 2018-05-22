LG Trotting Out Its Rollable OLED Display To The Industry This Week

LOS ANGELES—LG Display is bringing its rollable OLED display to the trade this week.

The 77-inch flexible and transparent display, first unveiled by the company last year, features a 3840 by 2160 Ultra HD resolution and 40 percent transparency. It can be rolled up to a radius of 80mm, according to the company, without affecting functionality.

LG is showcasing the technology at the 2018 Society for Information Display (SID) conference in Los Angeles this week.