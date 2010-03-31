LG Plans 3DTV U.S. Invasion for May

SEOUL: LG Electronics introduced what it referred to as the “world’s first” LED 3DTV. Its LX9500 Infinia 3DTVs went on sale this week in Korea and is slated for a U.S. roll-out in May.



The super-slim Infinias are less than an inch thick and come in two screen sizes--47- and 55-inch, illuminated by panels of LEDs directly behind the screen--1,200 of them in the 55-incher, the company said. Contrast ratio is said to be 10 million: 1; refresh rate is listed as “TruMotion 400 Hz,” or 480 Hz. Other specs include spot dimming, 1080p native resolution, Internet connectivity, Skype video call function with optional camera and wireless A/V, USB 2.0, DLNA, HDMI 1.4 connections.



Like all emerging 3DTV sets, the Infinias will require synched shutter glasses for 3D viewing. Both will come with two pair of the USB-recharged specs. Retail for the 47-incher is expected to be around $4,100.The models will hit North America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States in early May.



LG said late last year it intends to sell 400,000 3DTV sets this year and 2.4 million next year. The electronics company signed a partnership with Korean satellite broadcaster SkyLife to develop 3DTV on the home turf. SkyLife will transmit its first live 3D content--a sporting event--in May.



LG will follow Samsung and Panasonic 3DTV introductions in the U.S. market. Samsung started taking preorders for 3D sets at Amazon in February. Panasonic 3DTV home theater systems hit Bet Buy specialty stores March 10.



March 25, 2010: “Korea’s SkyLife to Launch 3D Channels”

The TV provider is said to be investing some $4.5 million in 3D technology for the May transmissions. It intends to follow those inaugural events up with the creation of enough content to fill seven hours a day.



March 3, 2010: “3DTVs Hit the Market”

3DTV sets are hitting the U.S. market. Samsung started taking preorders last month at Amazon.com. Panasonics are set to go on sale at Best Buy big boxes March 10.



December 17, 2009: “LG Intends to Sell 3.8 Million 3DTVs in Two Years”

The company intends to raise its global market share by 50 percent next year by selling 400,000 3DTV sets, and by selling 3.4 million 3DTVs in 2011. Baek Woo-hyun said the company expects 3DTV sets up comprise 10 percent of its overall TV sales.