LG Electronics Unveils Hotel TV With Apple AirPlay Support

TORONTO—LG Electronics will introduce what it says is the “world’s first” commercial TV set for hotels with support of Apple AirPlay and highlight the development during the HITEC Toronto hospitality technology show, June 26-29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center.

With Apple AirPlay support, the set will make it possible for guests to share content in a seamless, secure way from their Apple iPhone or iPad with the TV in their rooms. AirPlay will be available to guests on LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs later this year at select properties, the company said.

“This is a major advancement for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are,” said Michael Kosla, hospitality vice president at LG Business Solutions. “Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition.”

LG and Apple worked together to ensure connecting an iPhone or iPad is as simple as doing so at home. To connect securely, a guest scans a unique QR code. No login or password is required; nor is it necessary to download an app. The intent is to give guests an easy way to access personal entertainment from their Apple devices on the TVs in their rooms, LG said.

AirPlay allows guests to stream, control and share videos, photos, music and more from their iPhone or iPad to the smart, in-room LG TV so they can watch streaming services, such as Apple TV+, rehearse presentations and enjoy vacation photos, it said.

Apple announced earlier in June at its WWDC23 event that AirPlay will be available in hotels.

Hotel operators will be able to start offering AirPlay capability on LG smart hotel TVs later this year. AirPlay capability will be available on 2023 LG smart hotel TVs and on other recent LG models.

See LG Electronics at HITEC booth 1809.