LG Crosses the Aisle to Provide DNC and RNC Support

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.—LG Electronics served as the official technology provider and 4K UHD display for both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions that took place in August.

LG supplied 4K UHD displays to support convention operations in both Milwaukee (DNC) and Charlotte, N.C. (RNC), including live speeches, pre-recorded segments and delegate roll call. The DNC featured 43-, 55 and 65-inch LG screens in its multimedia control center, while the RNC had 65- and 75-inch LG screens installed in VIP viewing areas and greenrooms.

“Innovation is non-partisan, but it plays a critical role in political conventions this year due to the pandemic,” said John I. Taylor, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “As official provider, LG is proud to help make this year’s reimagined digital conventions a reality.”