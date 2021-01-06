Leo MacCourtney Is Elected IRTS Board Chair

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Leo MacCourtney was elected chairman of the International Radio and Television Society Foundation. He is president of Katz Television Group, a television advertising sales organization, and has been an active IRTS board member in various roles for more than 25 years.

The IRTS is a “charitable organization dedicated to building the next generation of media leaders and increasing diversity.” To achieve this, it provides education and industry access through a series of academic programs, events and mentorship including the Summer Fellowship Program, Multicultural Career Workshop, Broadcast Sales Associate Program and Faculty/Industry Seminar.

“IRTS provides young people across the nation with meaningful ways to work and connect with high-level executives and companies in the media industry,” MacCourtney said in a press release. “I’m extremely proud to help lead IRTS in its mission to support and mentor the next generation of media leaders with diversity at the core.”

During his career, MacCourtney has served as chairman of the Television Bureau of Advertising. He also serves on the boards of the Emma Bowen Foundation, the Washington Media Scholars Foundation and is the treasurer for the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new board chairman who has already played a key role in the success of IRTS,” said IRTS President and CEO Joyce Tudryn

MacCourtney succeeds Debra O’Connell, president of Networks at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.