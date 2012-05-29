Lenses at the 2012 NAB Show

Lens makers introduced new beyond-4K lens products to bring into focus the capabilities of the new breed of 4K cameras hitting the market.





Guided by Toby Kondo (R) of Canon, Dover Mundt of NEP takes the Canon DigiSuper 80 sports lens for a test drive.Band Pro showcased its Leica Summilux-C Cine Lenses, a new generation of lens design with unique physical characteristics as well as imaging advance-ments such as like ultra-high resolution and optimization for new 4K digital sensors.



Canon announced four compact 4K zoom lenses, designed to cover Super 35 sensors. A wide angle 15.5-47mm T2.8 and a telephoto 105mm T2.8 zoom lens. The lenses are available for EF and PL mounts. The company also introduced two HD DIGISUPER field lenses designed for improved coverage of sports and other mobile-location productions, designated as the XJ80x8.8B and the XJ76x9B.



Carl Zeiss introduced its Compact Zoom CZ.2, a 70-200mm lens, which sports interchangeable PL, EF, F and MFT mounts. It has an 18 blade, round iris, and is built to accept cine-style focus, zoom and iris controls.



Fujinon debuted its PL 19-90 Cabrio (ZK4.7x19) lightweight zoom lens, which features a detachable servo drive unit that allows it to be used either ENG-style or film-style. The company also showed a prototype 85-300 PL zoom lens.

Bill Heiden of P.O.V. Video checks out the Fujinon PL19-90 Cabrio lens.Schneider Optics premiered its iPro Lens System, providing Schneider’s professional lenses for use on iPhone 4 and 4S smart phones. The system includes a rigid metal sleeve to provide precise mounting of the lenses, along with a wide-angle and fisheye lens. The company said the lens family will expand.



Thales Angenieux introduced a pair of PL-mount zoom lenses, the Optimo 19.5-94 (T 2.6) and Optimo 28-340 (T 3.2). They are designed for image coverage up to 31.4mm diagonal for compatibility with all S35 film and digital cameras.

Jean-Yves Le Poulain (L) of Thales Angeneiux explains the performance of the company's Optimo 28-340 PL-mount lens to Mi Jung Jo of Koil Corp. in Korea.ACCESSORIES

16x9 premiered its Cine Lens Mount, which allows mounting PL-mount lenses on Sony E-mount cameras. Critical lens mount elements on the device are made of stainless steel in order to prevent changes due to temperature fluctuations.



Manfrotto launched its electronic follow-focus remote controls for Canon HDSLRs. It provides the ability to follow focus and other functions on a HDSLR without touching the camera.



OConnor demonstrated its new O-Focus Dual Mini, a compact, double sided follow focus unit for both still and cine style camera lenses. Two versions of the O-Focus DM, the Photo Set and the Cine Set, utilize different handwheels to apply a unique transmission output for the relevant lens type.



Redrock Micro showed its wireless focusing system, designed for a new generation of cameras and filmmakers. The all-digital system employs iPhone or iPod Touch to provide an intuitive display that helps amateurs and professionals understand and control focus.



Tiffen showed two filters designed to keep image-damaging infra-red light from reaching CMOS sensors, the Hot Mirror (incorporating no neutral density to reduce light from other wavelengths) and the Hot Mirror Infra-red Neutral Density, which blocks IR light and reduces light from other wavelengths.