Leader Instruments to Debut FS3140 QC Software at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS —At this year’s NAB Show, Leader Instruments will debut its Leader FS3140 quality control software, a cross-platform solution that combines waveform and vectorscope displays with powerful automated QC software.



The FS3140 allows QC parameters to be user-configured from a comprehensive portfolio of tests, with fault reporting generated in XML for easy reading. An integral media player gives fast access to exact frames where issues are identified, allowing efficient fault inspection and analysis. Issues are identified based upon perception-based artifact detection, multi-level block-noise analysis, black-frame detection, freeze-frame detection, silence detection and filtered audio noise sensors.



Leader will also show its LV5490 multi-display picture and signal monitor, supporting SD through 4K resolutions. Equipped with four 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI input channels plus a high-quality wide-viewing-angle 1920 x 1080 9-inch flat-panel display, the LV5490 allows precise matching of studio or outside broadcast cameras.



Its test and measurement capabilities include waveform, vector and picture monitoring, SDI signal data analysis, cyclic-redundancy-check error, embedded-audio error, and timing display. Leader's CINELITE® II toolset allows easy assessment of relative exposure and overall luminance.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Leader Instruments will be in booth C9511.