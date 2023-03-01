Leader and Phabrix to Showcase Advances Broadcast Media Test & Measurement

FORT LEE, N.J.—Leader Instruments Corporation has announced that it will demonstrate Leader and Phabrix products during the April 2023 NAB Show in a combined product display.

The products on display at Central Hall booth C4920 in the Las Vegas Convention Center will focus on simultaneous and hybrid approaches to SDI and IP test and measurement. These technologies are designed to offer the versatility broadcasters need as they transit from SDI to IP, HD to UHD, SDR to HDR, onsite and cloud-connected virtual remote production, and volumetric production, the company said.

Leader offers a complete IP solution ranging from the LT4610 and LT4611 PTP generators plus the award-winning ZEN Series LV5600 true hybrid IP/SDI waveform monitor and its LV7600 equivalent rasterizer to the LVB440 IP traffic analyzer. The LV5600 provides the same monitoring and measurement resources irrespective of whether the video signal is IP or SDI. That includes the ability to display and compare IP and SDI video sources simultaneously. They also give engineering staff the tools they need to monitor and analyze IP network activity, the company reported.

The company explained that a key strength of many Leader and Phabrix products is their ability to operate on location under battery power as well as 110V/240V AC mains. The Leader LV5350 and LV5300A battery-operable waveform monitors will be demonstrated alongside the PHABRIX Sx TAG, QxL and QxP.

Leader's LV5600 is a mains-powered SDI/IP waveform monitor in a half-rack width 3U desktop chassis with a touchscreen front panel display. It provides all the facilities needed to monitor UHD/HD/SD SDI as well as video-over-IP signals seamlessly in a hybrid operating environment. Engineering-related features include test pattern generation, eye pattern display, closed-caption monitoring, CIE color chart, HDR measurement, focus assist, adjustable screen layout, tally interface, 4K/UHD operation, 25 gigabit/s IP input and 12G-SDI interfaces. SMPTE 2022-6, 2022-7 and 2110 protocols are all supported. The LV5600 also incorporates Leader's intuitive CINEZONE real-time false color exposure and CINELITE (built-in light meter) tools which are familiar to many content production staff.

During the show, Phabrix has also announced that it will be showcasing the Phabrix QxP .

The Phabrix QxP inherits the toolset and flexible architecture of the QxL rasterizer but in a 3U form factor with an integral high-contrast 1920 x 1200 7-inch multi-touch LCD screen and a V-Mount or G-Mount battery plate. It is ideal for workflows involving portable HD, UHD, SDR, HDR, SDI and IP, as well as conventional and remote productions. For real-time IP production, the QxP provides support for generation and analysis of HD/3G/UHD/EUHD 2110 payloads on generic SFP28/25GbE interfaces. The flexible architecture of the QxP offers in-field, engineering grade data view and ANC packet inspection tools together with optional upgrades for SDI-UHD/4K, 2110-UHD/4K 48-60p RGB (EUHD), PCAP, Dolby E decode, HDR, and AV test signal generation. A factory-fitted hardware option provides RTE™ 'Real-Time Eye' and jitter SDI analysis with the further option of a highly advanced SDI-STRESS toolset, the company said.