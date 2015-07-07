Lawo V_Pro8 and mc256 Ride Along for Tour De France

RASTATT, GERMANY – EUROMEDIA will be riding alongside the competitors of the 2015 Tour De France as it broadcasts the 22-day cycling race. The C42, EUROMEDIA’s new hybrid OB truck, will be on site for each stage and is equipped with Lawo’s V_Pro8 and mc256 to assist in production.

The V_Pro8 is a compact video processor that allows eight video channels to be used with 384 audio channels. It offers cross-format conversion, color correction, embedding and de-embedding. On the C42, the V_Pro8 will be used for color correction of the video signals received from the motorcycle camera teams capturing the races.

The 48-fader mc256 audio mixing console will perform the sound mix. The mc256 comes with a 7U compact core providing 144 DSP channels and a capacity of 5120x5120 cross-points in redundant operation.

Lawo is a manufacturer of audio and video technology for TV and radio headquartered in Rastatt, Germany. The Tour De France began July 4 and will conclude July 26.