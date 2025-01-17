Lawo To Showcase IP-Based AV Solutions at ISE 2025

During ISE, the famed opera house La Monnaie in Brussels is one of the clients who will be showing how they use Lawo's products

Lawo has announced it will be showcasing a variety of IP-based solutions at ISE 2025 in Barcelona (Feb. 4-7) at booth 5H700.

During the show, Lawo said that it would demonstrate how its IP-based solutions deliver unmatched performance and flexibility for a variety of applications, including facility infrastructure, corporate applications, live productions, stadiums, parliaments, theaters and opera houses for AV and production.

More specifically, Lawo said that on Feb. 4, 5 and 6 at 4:30 p.m., its booth will feature clients discussing their experiences with Lawo’s IP solutions. The presenters speaking at Lawo’s booth were directly involved in the planning, installation, and operation of the systems, and agreed to share their experience and insights.

La Monnaie (Brussels) will present the cutting-edge AV tools it used for its immersive-audio “Fanny and Alexander” production and Teatro Real (Madrid), one of the world’s most renowned opera houses, will discuss using its three mc²56 consoles powered by six redundant A__UHD Core audio engines for a variety of sophisticated production workflows. In addition, the Gran Teatre del Liceu (Barcelona) will present the venue’s roadmap for immersive and highly sophisticated audio and video productions.

Also during ISE, visitors will also see the crystal broadcast console, a compact and highly adaptable mixing solution built on RAVENNA/AES67 networking standards. Fully compliant with SMPTE ST2110-30/-31 for audio and ST2022-7 for redundancy, the crystal console supports a wide range of audio sources, including AES67, MADI, analog, AES3, and Dante.

The crystal console operates in two distinct modes, providing unmatched versatility. In Power Core mode, it acts as an independent mixer powered by Lawo’s Power Core engine, a software-defined, high-density DSP and modular I/O device that supports expandable connectivity for a variety of audio formats. This configuration is ideal for traditional broadcast environments and ensures seamless scalability.

In Controller mode, the crystal console becomes part of a larger production setup by serving as an extension interface for Lawo’s mc² audio production consoles.

Designed to fit into space-constrained environments, the crystal console features a high-density control surface in light and dark versions and configurations with 6, 8, or 14 faders. Its expandable I/O and customizable Virtual Extensions make it ideal for small to mid-sized studios, regional broadcast operations, or as an auxiliary controller in large-scale setups.

Lawo will also showcase the mc²36 audio production console, a versatile tool for theaters, houses of worship, live events, corporate settings, and broadcast applications. With integrated A__UHD Core functionality, the mc²36 delivers 384 processing channels, native support for ST2110, AES67, RAVENNA, and Ember+, and an impressive I/O capacity of 864 channels.

Key features include touch-sensitive rotary controls, LiveView video thumbnails, color TFT fader-strip displays, and advanced loudness monitoring compliant with ITU 1770 standards. Its compact footprint and user-friendly design make it the ideal solution for demanding audio production environments where space and performance are critical.

Also on display will be Lawo’s HOME Apps. Built on a microservice-based architecture, these apps provide unparalleled flexibility for media workflows, supporting mixed technologies and formats such as SMPTE ST2110, JPEG XS, NDI, SRT, Dante and H.264/H.265.

The app family of 10 includes the HOME Multiviewer, UDX Converter with HDR processing, and Graphic Inserter for seamless video and graphic workflows; the HOME mc² DSP App delivers powerful audio processing with features such as advanced EQ and dynamics control, while the HOME Test Pattern Generator, Color Corrector with HDR capabilities and Timecode Generator offer indispensable tools for live and post-production environments. The HOME Downstream Keyer, the most recent addition, provides sophisticated video overlay capabilities, making it ideal for dynamic live productions.

Running on standard servers, whether on-premise, in remote data centers, or in the public cloud, HOME Apps redefine media processing by combining scalability with efficiency for outstanding agility in production workflows. Their adaptability ensures they remain viable as new technologies and formats emerge, making them an essential component of modern media infrastructures.

In addition, Lawo’s HOME unified, open management platform for IP-based media infrastructures is designed to connect, manage and secure. Natively built on a cloud-ready microservices architecture, it enables users to connect, manage and secure networked production setups from the ground up.

Furthermore, it provides centralized access to, and control over, all Lawo gear within a setup. HOME helps broadcast professionals address some of the most demanding requirements of modern IP infrastructures, including automated discovery and registration of devices, connection management, flow control, software & firmware management, scalability and security.

Lawo’s HOME platform is based on open standards, e.g. SMPTE ST2110, NMOS, IEEE802.1x and RADIUS, and follows LUX, Lawo’s unified experience design principles for a consistent workflow across all Lawo IP solutions.

More information is available at www.lawo.com.