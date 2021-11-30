Lawo Launches Three New Rear Plate Models

RASTATT, Germany—To fully leverage the processing capacity of its V__matrix C100 blades and to allow users to derive more power from a smaller footprint, Lawo has released of three new rear plates for the connection of SDI baseband equipment to an open-standards-based IP network.

Lawo’s V__matrix IP-broadcast core infrastructure ecosystem is designed to help users to transform their installations into a flexible, future-proof production and/or delivery facility. Its C100 processing blades accommodate a wide range of software-defined video and audio workflows and also facilitate the transition to a fully IP-based environment with best-of-breed gateway functionality.

“On its fifth anniversary, the V__matrix ecosystem remains a cutting edge core infrastructure platform with a continuously evolving feature set,” explains Stephan Türkay, Lawo’s senior product manager media infrastructure. “With the latest advancements in I/O conversions V__matrix provides even more powerful solutions for both large-scale conversion and UHD workflows.”

The new the io_bnc_16+16, 11+11, and 16_BiDi rear plates are already available for both new and existing installs in tech rooms, private-cloud hubs and OB trucks.

The three new plates are:

The io_bnc_16+16 fixed-format rear plate. It features 32 micro-BNC connectors (16 inputs and 16 outputs), with the ability to interface 12G single-link SDI signals and destinations on 11 inputs and as many outputs. The five remaining I/Os remain available for 3G SDI signals. The 16+16 expands the connection density of previously released io_bnc plates by up to 60%, allowing users to keep their IP infrastructure even more compact.

The io_bnc_11+11. It is Lawo’s first rear plate whose 11 inputs and 11 outputs are all 12G single-link capable, yielding up to 10% more overall connection density per C100 processing blade than previously available models.

The io_bnc_16_BiDi. This rear plate provides 16 micro-BNC connectors that can be individually configured as baseband SDI inputs or outputs via software configuration. Bidirectional baseband I/Os are very popular among V__matrix users. With the io_bnc_16_BiDi, bidirectional I/Os are now also available with 12G single-link SDI connectivity.

Like all existing members of Lawo’s io_bnc family of rear plates, the micro-BNC connectors on the plates are primarily intended to receive and transmit SDI signals. They can, however, be software-configured for MADI data transfer.