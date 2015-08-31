Lawo Brings Noise to Pan American Games

RASTATT, GERMANY—Though not competing in any of the events, German-based provider of audio, video and IP networking equipment Lawo had a presence at the 2015 Pan American Games. Using its mc266 and mc256 consoles, in addition to more than 40 ambient microphones, Lawo provided the audio integration and distribution for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Lawo team in control room for Pan American Games

Lawo’s 48 fader mc266 was used as the main mix with the 32 fader mc256 serving as a secondary console. Five DALLIS Stageboxes and a Nova73 router were also used to manager more than 1900 redundant crosspoints to gather and distribute audio feeds. Fiber tie-lines were used to connect 256 audio channels between the Nova73 and each console, as well as an additional 128 channels connected to production trucks.

The 2015 Pan American Games were held in Toronto from July 10-26.