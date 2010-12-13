Law Firm Creates 3D Commercial

STANVILLE, KY.: This just in! Attorney commission’s 3D commercial! In a stunning development on a day nearly void of swiftly turnable news items, a Kentucky attorney has taken matters into his own hands by creating what he’s calling the “first 3D lawyer commercial.” One Eric C. Conn, of the Eric C. Conn Law Complex--1800-232-HURT--has a new Eric to the rescue spot in anaglyph 3D.



“The Eric C. Conn Law Firm believes that the use of 3D will help the viewer to remember the 60-second commercial,” the Eric C. Conn Law Firm said. “This may be a spoiler for the commercial. Perhaps you should not read it until you have experienced the Eric C. Conn Law Firm's commercial for yourself. You are taken through a tunnel with a door opening to an animated Eric C. Conn stunningly jumping from a non-animated billboard.”



In addition to evangelizing Mr. Conn’s Social Security disability specialty, the animated avatar takes years off of his physical world visage. The spot also includes “an instructional demonstration by a young woman named Melinda Martin on how to make your own 3D glasses.”



“The Eric C. Conn Law Firm thought it would be interesting to create a 3D lawyer commercial. 3D is very much in line with the Eric C. Conn Law Firm's viewpoint for modernization in technology. The Eric C. Conn Law Firm believes that going to 3D is like a move from black- and-white to color.”



It is not yet clear if the Eric C. Conn Law Firm 3D commercial has triggered dizziness or nausea among viewers.





