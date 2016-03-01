Latin America Station Preps for 4K/IP With Grass Valley Gear

MONTREAL—Public service TV station Canal Once, based in Mexico City, is hoping the grass is greener after installing a number of Grass Valley products for its production workflow. To help prepare for 4K/IP production, Canal One has added Grass Valley’s GV Stratus production asset management toolset, Edius editing software, Karrera K-Frame production switcher and the Kaleido-MX 4K UHD multiviewer.

To specifically address the impending need for 4K/IP production tools, Canal Once selected the Karrera K-Frame production switcher. The modular switcher now features a TICO 4K 1-wire IP connectivity that enables production workflows in IP in either 4K/UHD or HD. The K-Frame’s video processing engine is also suited for IP/SDI environments, having the ability to handle IP and SDI video formats seamlessly. In addition, the Kaleido system can natively drive 4K display.

Grass Valley reports that Canal Once’s new studio is the first of its kind for a government-owned public channel in Latin America.