Latest CNBC graphics extend financial channel’s cutting-edge look

Three months ago, cable financial news channel CNBC rolled out the third incarnation of its expanding family of real-time visuals with cutting-edge graphics powered by Brainstorm’s eStudio software.

The look, the latest in a series of graphical looks that began with a global brand relaunch in December 2005, follows the most recent update brought about by the launch of CNBC HD+ in 2008, when Brainstorm was used to create charts and boards to fill the side panels of the 16:9 HD screen.

“Most of the graphics produced through Brainstorm on CNBC are financial,” said Don Jackson, CNBC real-time graphics manager. “Stock, index and other financial instrument charts and boards [text and numbers], company earnings boards and bar charts, economic boards, charts and bar charts [are all produced via Brainstorm.]”

The stock ticker crawl at the bottom of the screen and the “bug bar” at the top, which displays various indices, commodity prices and stock prices as needed, also are created with Brainstorm, he said.

“The new design is more contemporary and sophisticated than the previous on-air look, but is actually much more complex because there is much more animating,” he said. “The charts and boards wipe on, but also all of the text and other elements move into place, preceded by blurred shadows.”

CNBC relies on Brainstorm’s solutions to handle a great deal of work from all quarters of the corporate environment. “On a fairly typical day, aside from the constant use of the ticker, bug bar and HD+ side panel, easily 1400 charts and boards are triggered,” Jackson said.