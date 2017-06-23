Larry Chernoff to Receive 2017 HPA Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD— Larry Chernoff has been named 2017 recipient of the prized HPA Lifetime Achievement Award. He will receive the honor during the HPA Awards gala on Nov. 16, 2017, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



The HPA Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who is recognized for service and commitment to the professional media content industry. The mission of the award is to give recognition to individuals who have, with great service, dedicated their careers to the betterment of the industry.



Chernoff is recognized as a talented entrepreneur and innovator, helping to found and lead several successful post production companies that, in turn, have launched hundreds of post-production careers. He has built companies and impacted the industry by fostering innovation and by nurturing talented young people to develop their craft. At the vanguard of inventive, creative and collaborative professionals who have led the post production industry, he is a tireless champion of the industry, a keen interpreter of its strengths and needs, and an architect of its future.



In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, other special awards include Engineering Excellence, The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, and honors in 12 creative categories for editing, visual effects, sound and color grading will be bestowed at the gala.