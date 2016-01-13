LaFleur Named VP of Operations at Artel Video Systems

WESTFORD, MASS.—IP- and Fiber-based media transport provider Artel Video Systems has announced it has appointed Michael LaFleur to the position of vice president of operations. LaFleur joins Artel with 25 years of experience in operations, purchasing and materials management.

Michael LaFleur

LaFleur’s previous position was as the director of business operations at Altronics Manufacturing, where according to Artel he established cross-functional teams and cultivated strategic alliances with vendors. He also previously served as the purchasing and materials manager at Sanmina SCI.

“We are excited to be adding Michael to our Management Committee,” said Michael Rizzo, president and CEO of Artel. “Michael’s success in fostering strategic relationships is crucial to ensuring our continued success.”