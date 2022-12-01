Lack of Capital May Force Evoca TV Shutdown

MERIDIAN, Idaho—Evoca TV has sent an email to subscribers and posted a statement on its website saying that it may be forced to shutter its operations if it can't raise additional funding.

“We have seen tremendous growth and have thousands of loyal subscribers,” the company said. “However, this is a difficult economy for a company like ours to raise the funding that we need to grow. Should we be unable to raise more capital, we are sad to say that Evoca TV will discontinue operations and programming on December 31st, 2022.”

The company also said that it “will continue service for our subscribers through December but will not accept new orders at this time.”

The company has been using the Nextgen TV platform to deliver a pay TV service offering local content and regional sports, most recently cutting a deal to air the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers .

Its service is currently available in parts of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Michigan.

“Since 2018, we have enjoyed growing this company into a world-class TV provider, specializing in regional sports and unique local content,” the company said. “We are proud to lead the US broadcast industry in Nextgen TV and have built one of the world’s most cutting edge video delivery platforms. We have developed many innovative experiences while still committing to great customer service – all at an affordable price.”

It also noted that the “past few years have been marked with unique challenges which required constant adaptation: a pandemic, global supply chain issues, and inflation. Our resourceful team responded with hard work and a commitment to champion our mission to bring the best TV to our communities. We have seen tremendous growth and have thousands of loyal subscribers. However, this is a difficult economy for a company like ours to raise the funding that we need to grow. Should we be unable to raise more capital, we are sad to say that Evoca TV will discontinue operations and programming on December 31st, 2022.”

“We greatly appreciate your support of Evoca and we are optimistic about our future,” the statement concluded.