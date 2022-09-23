Evoca Inks Deals With Portland Trail Blazers, Winterhawks

PORTLAND, Ore.—Evoca this week announced a pair of moves to enhance its sports channel offerings for subscribers to its ATSC 3.0-based broadcast-OTT hybrid cable TV alternative, including signing of a new multiyear deal that extends its relationship with the Portland Trail Blazers and an agreement with the Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club to carry the 2022-23 Winterhawks season, including home and away games, throughout the WHL playoffs.

The Trail Blazers extension begins with the 2022-23 basketball season. The NextGen TV pay service also will offer subscribers a new interactive experience that allows them to get real-time player, game and team stats while watching the Trail Blazers on Regional Sports Network (ROOTS). Subscribers can toggle the new feature on and off as they watch games live, it said.

ROOTS, which offers live sports, entertainment and lifestyle programming, has been available since May from Evoca. The NextGen TV pay service makes ROOTs and select video-on-demand channels available to subscribers for $25 a month with no contract obligation, it said.

The agreement ensures Trail Blazers fans in the greater Portland area and Evoca’s recently added markets of Bend, Eugene and Medford/Klamath Falls, Ore., and southwestern Washington can watch the team for the same monthly subscription fee, which it says is the most affordable way to watch.

The Winterhawks deal, which will bring the team’s opener to viewers tonight, also makes Evoca the team’s first-ever helmet sponsor, said Michael Kramer, Winterhawks owner and managing partner.

“One of the Winterhawks primary goals has been to expand and grow the sport of hockey within the community. This broadcasting partnership will allow us to potentially reach every household in the greater Portland area and give the WHL’s best fans the opportunity to watch every Winterhawks game as we pursue our third Memorial Cup - once again proving Portland really is a Hawkeytown.”

The Trail Blazers front office echoed Kramer’s sentiments regarding the team’s multi-year coverage deal with Evoca.

"We are excited to bring in EvocaTV as our Official NextGen Broadcast Provider," said Andrea Bailey, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the Trail Blazers. "Evoca provides an innovative and affordable way for fans to watch Trail Blazers games throughout the season.”