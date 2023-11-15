LABF Recognizes 2023 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) paid tribute to distinguished industry leaders and celebrities for lifetime achievements during the 2023 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Luncheon and Awards Ceremony, Nov. 14th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The ceremony, produced for LABF by the International Radio & Television Society Foundation (IRTSF), was hosted by 2018 Giant of Broadcasting Honoree and CBS News’ 60 Minutes Award Winning Correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The Giants of Broadcasting celebration was created by LABF, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the past, reflecting the present, and informing the future.

To date, LABF has honored more than 255 leaders in broadcasting since the event's inception back in 2003. Net proceeds from the luncheon will support the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting collection, which is curated at the University of Maryland. Considered among the largest of its kind, the Library of American Broadcasting plays a vital role in growing, preserving, and providing access to archives that highlight broadcasting's profound influence on culture and history throughout the world, LABF said.

“This event is a celebration of the incredible women and men who have truly blazed trails and made significant contributions on behalf of the media industry and American culture,” said LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman.

Here are the 2023 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Honorees:

Caroline Beasley, CEO, Beasley Media Group

Wolf Blitzer, Anchor, The Situation Room, CNN

Juju Chang, Co-Anchor, Nightline, ABC News

Tony Danza, Acclaimed Actor and Singer

David Kennedy, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Aspire Ventures LLC

Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, Fox Sports

Valari Dobson Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local

Nina Tontenberg, Correspondent, Legal Affairs, NPR

A portion of the proceeds from the event will also support IRTS Foundation’s student training and diversity initiatives.