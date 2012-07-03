KXAS-TV Building State-of-the-Art Media Facility in Dallas

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, TEXAS: KXAS-TV finalized plans for construction of a state-of-the-art broadcasting and multimedia news facility to be located in The CentrePort Business Park, just south of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the station said earlier this month.



The technologically advanced facility is being specifically designed to provide the resources for journalists to collect, interpret and report the news and information most relevant to North Texans 24-hours each day on multiple distribution platforms.



The 75,000-square-foot building will combine KXAS facilities currently located in east Fort Worth and Dallas to the 8.1 acre site in Fort Worth. The project developer, KDC, planned to start construction at the end of June with completion slated for late 2013.



KXAS signed-on as WBAP-TV on Sept. 27, 1948 as the first facility in the southwestern U.S. specifically designed for television. Amon G. Carter, Fort Worth Star-Telegram publisher, businessman and civic leader, dedicated the studios that expanded his media business into the exciting new technology of TV.



As part of the agreement to build the new facility in Fort Worth, KXAS will convey its current 66,000-square-foot building and 26-acre site in east Fort Worth to the city. The new facility will be located at 4805 Amon Carter Boulevard in Fort Worth.



In addition to KXAS, the new facility will house Telemundo affiliate KXTX-TV and several other smaller businesses associated with NBC Universal, the parent company of KXAS. A total of approximately 300 people will work at the Amon Carter Boulevard location.



Gary Collett and Matt Heidelbaugh with Cushman & Wakefield were the real estate brokers. Corgan Associates, Inc. is the lead architectural firm.