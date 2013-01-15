Kwarter Raises $4 Million to Expand Platform

SAN FRANCISCO – Kwarter, Inc. has raised $4 million in a Series A round led by T-Venture to create a second screen solution for the broadcast market. Kinetic Ventures also participated, bringing Kwarter’s current total funding to $5 million.



Founded in 2011 by Carlos Diaz and Sam Hickmann, Kwarter provides a turn-key second screen-solution to build and manage viewer communities.



After launching its FanCake prototype in late 2011, Kwarter collaborated with Turner Sports and AB InBev, resulting in the release of the TBS Social Dugout app and the Bud Light Sports Fan app, respectively.



Kwarter then set to the task of raising its Series A to prepare the company for growth in 2013. With this latest investment, Kwarter will scale its team and platform as it moves beyond sports programming and adds additional partners.



Kwarter is a technology solutions provider enabling its customers to deliver a true multi-screen experience, allowing viewers to play along live with broadcast TV, get rewarded for their participation and achievements, and share TV across their social network on mobile devices. FanCake and Bud Light Sports Fan are currently available on iPhone and Android.



