KVTN migrates live production to Broadcast Pix Slate

Christian broadcast station KVTN, in Little Rock, AR, has installed a Slate 1000 integrated production system from Broadcast Pix to replace older equipment and prepare for its eventual transition to HD production. KVTN is the flagship station for the Victory Television Network (VTN).

The control room upgrade was prompted by a digital conversion of the station’s master control facilities. Purchased through Roscor Michigan in Farmington Hills, the Slate 1000 replaced an existing analog switcher and character generation system. After KVTN installed its new Slate 1000 last month, station personnel quickly began taking advantage of its file-based infrastructure. The station is storing clips on the system and plans to use Fluent Macros to automate show opens and closes.

KVTN officials are hoping to transition to HD production within two years, and plan to take advantage of the Slate 1000’s upgrade option. Using the Fluent Multi-View features on the slate system, KVTN can use its existing 63in plasma monitor in the control room instead of investing in a bank of new HD monitors.

With coverage on more than 200 cable systems, plus local coverage from DIRECTV, Dish Network, and AT&T U-verse, VTN can be viewed by most of Arkansas, as well as some communities in Missouri and Tennessee. The nonprofit organization also supports KVTH in Hot Springs, AR, and KVTJ in Jonesboro, AR, which serve as repeater stations for KVTN.

Located on the same campus as Agape Church, KVTN produces six Christian weekly teaching programs and coverage of quarterly fundraisers, in addition to programming for another ministry. Sunday services from Agape Church are recorded for broadcast as well, using a volunteer crew. All programs are produced using limited staff, who take advantage of the Slate’s built-in Fluent workflow tools.