KVHP Chooses Future-Proof Automation System from NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY – KVHP, a Fox-affiliated TV station in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has opted to go with NVerzion’s future-proof Component Level Automation System Solutions as part of its new all-HD infrastructure. CLASS allows the station to control a variety of third-party equipment while transitioning to HD.

CLASS is made up of a series of NVerzion software, including: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NView database viewer, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NTime time-driven event scheduling, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass ingest manager and EMC-NT Ethernet machine control.

CLASS features an open architecture that allows KVHP to control third-party equipment, including a Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout system. CLASS also automatically manages processing and playout of file-based content from FTP serveres and Patchfire and PitchBlue content delivery systems.

KVHP is utilizing CLASS to handle the master control and playout operations of its main channel and its subchannel, The CW.