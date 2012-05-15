K-Tek Introduces Shark Wireless Antenna Mount



VISTA, CALIF.: K-Tek is rolling out the Shark antenna mount. At home on a sound cart, the Shark is designed to easily attach log periodic (aka “shark fin”) antennas as well as wireless receivers, IFB and video receiver antennas, and microphones.



Available in T Shark and L Shark models, these mounting tools provide multiple 3/8-by-16 threaded studs that are movable along an aluminum tube with adjustable mounting rings. The T Shark offers a bracket in the center of the 4-foot tube length that can be fixed on a standard boom pole or any standard 3/8-by-16 threaded stud. The L Shark has a bracket on one side of a 3-foot long tube, which allows the antenna mount to sit nicely over a sound cart. The mounting bracket for each model has a cold shoe with a 5/8-by-27 removable threaded stud, ideal for most IFB antennas.



Each model comes with two mounting rings that can be tightened to secure it to the aluminum tube. Mounting Rings are also available separately.



