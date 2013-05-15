KTBS, KPXJ in Shreveport Switch to WorldNow

NEW YORK— WorldNow is adding Shreveport, La.-based KTBS and KPXJ to its client roster. The stations will migrate their digital platforms to WorldNow’s publishing platforms by the end of May.



“Our technology and workflow are simple, efficient and easily integrated into newsroom systems,” said Gary Gannaway, CEO of WorldNow. “We have API’s working today with other enterprise systems, such as ENPS and AVID, which allow for custom integrations and development.”



“We are able to seamlessly support our website, video and mobile needs on one single platform allowing us to maximize opportunities for content and revenue across all platforms,” said George Sirven, station manager of KTBS-3/KPXJ-CW21.



Earlier this year, WorldNow expanded its broadcast clients to include:



•Sunbeam Television Corporation: WHDH Boston and WSVN Miami

•Max Media Montana: KTMF Missoula, KWYB Butte-Bozeman, KFBB Great Falls, KHBB Helena, KULR Billings

•Hoak Media: KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV- TV, KMOT-TV (in the Bismarck/Minot ND DMA)

•Rural Media Group: RFDTV and FamilyNet

•GalTime





