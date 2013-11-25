Kroc Center Installs Shure Wireless for Audio Solution

Performance at Salvation Army Kroc Center of Memphis using Shure ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems



NILES, Ill.—The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Memphis opened its doors this year now, and the new venue required an wireless microphone system that could support 34 channels of audio seamlessly across a number of different rooms.



With the help of Memphis Audio, Kevin Lipe, AV manager for the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Memphis, made the decision to use ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems to meet the venue’s needs. The Kroc Center is outfitted with single ULX-D Digital Wireless System receivers and also features four ULXD4Q quad channel receivers, integrated with Dante digital audio networking, in the center’s chapel.



“For our operators—who range from aerobic teachers to volunteers—ease of use was crucial. Likewise, being able to sync the gear throughout the venue and move equipment seamlessly from room to room was important to ensure we can act ‘on the fly’ and better serve the 20,000 people who visit the center monthly,” said Lipe. “One bonus feature that has had a dramatic impact on how we operate is the system’s rechargeable technology.”



“Due to the lack of companding circuits and the fully digital signal path, it’s the cleanest sound I’ve heard from a wireless system,” said Matt Britt, audio systems engineer at Memphis Audio. “Additionally, we recommended Shure ULX-D because we knew Wireless Workbench 6 would be helpful in monitoring and managing frequencies from a central location.”