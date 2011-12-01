KRNV automates Reno facilities with new NVerzion platform

KRNV, the NBC-affiliated station in Reno, NV, has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion (www.nverzion.com) hardware platform to complement the station's NVerzion playout automation software system.

The station now broadcasts an HD digital signal on KRNV-HD and an SD signal on THiS-TV. The upgrade gives KRNV a new Windows 7 operating system and more precise control over equipment on the network to improve the station's workflow.

Owned by Intermountain West Communications Company, KRNV has been using NVerzion technology since 2003. NVerzion automation was a key component in the station's transition to HD in 2006, and combined with an Omneon media server, the NVerzion system has provided KRNV with a stable, reliable system capable of delivering master control commercial and program playout for five independent on-air transmission channels. The recently completed automation hardware upgrade ensures long-term compatibility with the playout servers.

The NVerzion upgrade included the latest Ethernet Machine Control (EMC) hardware/software system to enable management and control of all the system elements via a network-based protocol that links the operator to the workflow. The EMC allows multiple applications to utilize any machine in the network, and each EMC can control up to 16 devices. The new equipment from NVerzion will provide KRNV with a fail-safe environment along with a more efficient operational workflow.